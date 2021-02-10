Stampede set to host “Pink in the Rink” night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is set to host “Pink in the Rink” Friday night. The event got its start more than a decade ago and is much more than just a game played on pink ice.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is in the process of creating a pink sheet of ice for the Stampede’s annual “Pink in the Rink” game.

“They’ll continue that into Thursday and then let it sit a whole day before our game on Friday, so it’s fun to see it, it’s quite the process, but they do a terrific job and we’re lucky to work with a building that supports a cause like this and is able to help us in these situations,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

In addition to playing on pink ice, the players will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned, benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“Whatever we can raise, we have a terrific fan base that supports us so well, that anything we’re able to do is certainly a positive during these tough times,” Olander said.

The fundraiser normally nets at least $5,000, while honoring cancer survivors. Fans will have the opportunity to fill out an “I fight for _” sign.

“We’re also going to take time to have anyone that’s either currently battling or has battled breast cancer an opportunity to stand up, be recognized during our game,” Olander said.

It’s 60 minutes of hockey, but it might be the most important game the Stampede plays all season.

“I think everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by breast cancer. We’re just happy to play a small part in not only raising awareness, but help raise some money,” Olander said.

Click HERE to bid on a “Pink in the Rink” jersey.