SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede will miss the playoffs for a second straight season, but will undoubtedly close the campaign on a high note.

This Saturday’s contest marks the end of the 62-game USHL season for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

“Give people an opportunity to come out, have fun one more last time, see the Stampede in action one more time and raise some money for a good cause,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The Herd is giving away these retro jerseys as part of Take My Jersey Night. Raffle tickets will be sold during the game, with winners selected after the first and second periods.

“After the game, you get to go on the ice and meet the player on the ice and get their jersey right off their back,” Olander said.

Proceeds from Take My Jersey Night are split between the Stampede Foundation For Kids and Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

“We have volunteers out there that assist with selling the raffle tickets,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO Sue Salter said.

Sue Salter is CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. She says the organization has granted 103 wishes since the start of the pandemic, and couldn’t do it without partners like the Stampede.

“We had a wish kid that wanted to meet Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and they came out, the Stampede came out, the mascot Stomp came out, and just rolled out the red carpet for this young man, so they love to get involved in any wishes that involve hockey and they’re always there to support our mission,” Salter said.

“They’ve been great to work with, obviously a great program to be able to provide trips and opportunities for kids that normally wouldn’t get those, and kids that might be struggling or having health issues, so I think it make it extra special so we’re really excited to be able to continue that tradition and hopefully raise some good money,” Olander said.

Saturday’s game against Fargo is set for 6:05 p.m. at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.