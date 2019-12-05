Stampede players deliver stuffed animals to kids at Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Patients on the pediatric floor of Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, had some special visitors Thursday. Stampede hockey players stopped by with gifts for the kids!

“We are just here handing out these bears to little kids for the holidays, I mean its a great thing we are doing but we have to give back to the community here, they support us so we should support them,” Stampede right winger Tyler Cofeey said.

The stuffed animals were collected last weekend during the Stampede’s annual Teddy Bear Toss night. Over the next week, the team will also deliver bears to kids and families in need.