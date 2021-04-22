Stampede players deliver donated teddy bears on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans turned out for last Friday’s Teddy Bear toss at the Stampede’s home game with more than 400 stuffed animals tossed onto the ice.

Thursday, players helped deliver the donated teddy bears.

The Salvation Army is one of three local non-profits that will distribute them to kids in the community.

“Especially after being closed down with COVID and everything we are starting to open up different programs like Family Fun Night, Summer Day Camp this summer. So we are really excited to have this to be a part of those different programs,” Marcie Priestley with the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls

“All the support we have from the fans at the game and everyone that brings a bear usually draws in a pretty good crowd. It’s also great for the kids to come in and pick out a stuffed animal also yeah it’s great for everyone,” Sioux Falls Stampede forward Sam Rhodes said.

The Children’s Inn and the Ronald McDonald House will also receive stuffed animals from the teddy bear toss