SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the health of 12-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon, the young boy we’ve been following for the past month as he continues his fight against cancer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We have been told Spencer is in hospice care at home, so he’ll no longer be taking any trips or even going over to see any of his friends.

His mom says he had a rough day, but like Spencer has told us from the very beginning as we were invited to follow his journey, some days are good and some days are bad. But as you’re about to see today was another good day.

“Hey Spencer how are you?”

Six players from the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team stopped by to present Spencer with a special present.

“We just had our Star Wars night, we heard you’re a big Star Wars fan, so we got you our Storm Trooper jersey and everybody signed it on the back,” Micah Berger said.

The team has been following Spencer’s story and wanted to do something special for him.

“That’s what it’s all about, just seeing that smile on his face a lot of pain goes on with stuff like this so just trying to bring a smile to his face it’s really special, it’s a lot bigger than hockey,” Berger said.

While this put a smile on his face, last night his mom says Spencer was in a lot of pain.

“My ultimate hope is that he’ll be this still, but as things are progressing we just want things to be peaceful, the pain episodes I don’t like seeing that so if we can stay on top of pain, we have our little emergency meds, we can give it right now and it makes the pain stop we just want it to be peaceful so we can sit and talk that’s my hope for him as we continue down this,” Lori Huml said.

To manage that pain, Spencer is on a daily regimen of pills.

He continues to touch people’s hearts all across the country, even around the world now.

“It’s humbling kind of surreal sort of unbelievable too with how many people are affected by his story and how many people he gives hope and strength to believe you know positive effects,” David Huml said.

“We just can’t thank people enough, just getting those little text messages here and there or somebody posting and reaching out; thinking of you it means a lot and the prayers, because we still have good days, like with my brother, he’s going to play with me today or what are we going to accomplish today, ya the focus is on ‘today,” Lori said.

Spencer has been fighting his cancer now for over three years and the family is still praying for a miracle.