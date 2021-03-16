Stampede continues to work to keep fans safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ mask mandate has expired, but the Stampede is still working to keep fans safe.

A face covering is no longer required at the PREMIER Center.

“That makes it a little bit easier for us from an enforcement perspective because the way the ordinance was written there was no fine or anything like that, so it made it a little bit easier for our staff, one less thing for us to worry about,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

A mask isn’t a must, but the Stampede is asking fans to remain socially considerate.

“Our big message to our fans is let’s just continue to be smart and continue to keep everybody safe so that we can continue to have some fun and enjoy the last two months of the season,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The players will continue to follow USHL protocols.

“They’re still undergoing daily temperature checks, wellness checks where they’re having to check off a sheet saying if they have any symptoms. We’re still wearing masks outside the locker room,” Olander said.

The Stampede returns to the ice tonight, and will be sporting and auctioning specialty jerseys for St. Patrick’s Day, with proceeds benefiting the Humane Society.

“Just like any other non-profit, they’ve been hit hard with the pandemic and we look at this as an opportunity for us to help give back to them a little bit and help raise some money for a great cause,” Olander said.

Fans can get in the spirit with green food and beverage options. They’re also encouraged to wear green… just this once.

“Normally we wouldn’t ask fans to wear green because that’s Sioux City, but this is the one game that we allow it in the building, so it should be a lot of fun,” Olander said.

Once hockey ends, indoor football begins, but Krewson is eager to add concerts back into the mix.

“We’re kind of targeting September right now, although we do have several one-off concerts that are happening and part of it is artists willingness to work,” Krewson said.

Click HERE to bid on a St. Patrick’s Day themed jersey.