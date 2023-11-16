SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede will host one of its biggest games of the season Friday, and it has nothing to do with the final score.

The Sioux Falls Stampede is painting the Premier Center a shade of red for Pink In The Rink.

“Bring awareness not only to breast cancer but to all cancers,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The Stampede will wear these specialty jerseys, which are currently up for auction, with the money raised benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer, unfortunately, everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by cancer and I think for us to bring more awareness, to help raise money, to hopefully find a cure someday, just a small part we can do,” Olander said.

“Such a huge part about breast cancer, and cancer in general, is awareness. Without awareness, people don’t get screenings, they don’t know what to look for in their own bodies, so having this event and having people just have breast cancer be top of mind is a life-saving thing for this community,” American Cancer Society Development Manager Rachel Gross said.

Rachel Gross is with the American Cancer Society and says the organization can’t finish the fight against cancer without funding.

“In 2023, the American Cancer Society has proudly funded over $78-million in breast cancer-specific research grants, so the dollars raised here tomorrow night will help go towards funding more research grants and helping with breast cancer in 2024 and beyond,” Gross said.

Hockey fans will also have an opportunity to honor a loved one during the game by filling out an “I Fight For __” sign.

“We’re going to have everybody stand up and hold those signs so you can pay tribute to who you’re fighting for,” Olander said.

“This event really shows that the Sioux Falls community as a whole is here to help, that you’re not alone in the fight and that this isn’t something that you need to do alone,” Gross said.

Sioux Falls will play Sioux City on Pink In The Rink Night. The puck drops at at 7:05 Friday night.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Pink In The Rink t-shirt.

If you’d like to bid on one of the specialty jerseys, click HERE