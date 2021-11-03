Stampede coaches and players receive flu shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On and off the ice, hockey players spend a lot of time in close quarters with their teammates. Wednesday morning, in an effort to keep the team healthy, Sioux Falls Stampede coaches and players received their flu shots.

“It’s hard to obviously play and be successful and win if players are not feeling well and out due to illness, so this is our way to hopefully combat that and keep guys as healthy as possible,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The Stampede is hosting “Pink in the Rink” night on Saturday. We’ll explain what makes the event unique and who benefits tonight on KELOLAND News.