WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A lion statue was stolen from downtown Watertown.

On September 18, the Watertown Police Department responded to the intersection of Broadway Street and Kemp Avenue for a report of a stolen lion statue. The statue was on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the theft or recovery of the statue.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you can reach the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.

The case remains under investigation.