Staggers, Stehly remember Tracy Saboe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of Tracy Saboe, the 40-year-old Sioux Falls man killed in Monday’s shooting.

“I’ve known Tracy for many years,” Sioux Falls city councilor Theresa Stehly said. “I worked with him on the snowgate petition drive, and I also collaborated with him to help our dear friend Kermit Staggers as he was running for mayor.”

Staggers served on both the Sioux Falls City Council and in the South Dakota state legislature before passing away last year. After Stehly mentioned him, we visited June Staggers, Kermit’s widow, who also remembers Saboe fondly.

“It just overwhelms you when you think about what happened, and such a young person, and such a good person,” Staggers said.

“I will remember Tracy as a passionate community activist, who wasn’t afraid to state his opinions,” Stehly said. “He was also thought of as being a kind person, very conscientious, and a defender of our rights.”

Staggers uses the phrase “aura of goodness” to describe Saboe.

“We have a lot of young people that are hardworking and ingenious when it comes to starting their own business, and if they can just use Tracy as an example to follow, that would be a good thing,” Staggers said.