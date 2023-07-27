BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon restaurant is doing business as usual, despite a little unintentional remodeling.

Customers are enjoying their hot beef specials and their dragon slayer hamburgers. They are also getting a chuckle from an accident that took out the restaurant’s main entrance. On Sunday, July 16th, a driver was parking in front of the building and hit the gas instead of the brake. As you can see from this video, we shot that day. The truck came right in the front door.

“This whole entrance area, it came down, the window over there got busted out and the whole entrance was kind of destroyed form the process the truck went all the way in,” said Marketing Director Kenny Bass.

Bass says no one was hurt. At first everyone was in a state of shock, but once that wore off and they knew no one was hurt, the employees decided to have a little fun and make the best of the situation. They decorated the piece of plywood that covers the former entrance with some humor, writing things like “Not a drive through” “No this is not a patio” “Our new hit restaurant” and “Having a Gruff day”

Luckily the restaurant has another door to use as an entrance. Bass expects to get the entrance fixed and fully restored this next month.

“Overall, though, it could have been worse. This can be fixed, but a human life couldn’t be. So we are just very, very thankful that everyone is ok.”

The Gruff opened in Brandon in mid-September of 2022. It is operated by the same people who own the two Attic bars and grills in Sioux Falls