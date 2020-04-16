Staff keeping Veterans connected, entertained at Sioux Falls VA community living centers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community living centers fill two floors of the Sioux Falls VA Hospital. It’s the health care system’s nursing home and dozens of Veterans living there are spending their time in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff is working hard to keep them safe, entertained and connected with family.

From virtual visits with family to hallway bingo and, of course, medical care, the community living centers inside the Sioux Falls VA Hospital are filled with Veterans and activity.

Holsen: You’ve been there for 90 days. What’s it been like?

Wierenga: I put this hospital against anybody. Real good. Good time. A lot of good people. I’ve been here before. I had my hip replaced. They did a good job too.

Irvin Wierenga is a World War II Veteran who served in the Army. He arrived months ago because of the flu. Turns out he also is battling bladder cancer but doing well.

“To start with I get to rest and sleep a lot and keep these guys busy. They’re always over here visiting with me and keeping me out of mischief,” Wierenga said.

No visitors are allowed at the VA right now unless there’s an end of life scenario.

“With the room isolation the way it is right now, it’s tough for our Veterans in those rooms. We just try to bring a smile for them and get creative with what we do,” Will said.

Recreational therapist Cameron Will says there’s an increased emphasis on social and emotional well-being at the moment.

“We try to connect with families through Facetime or Google Duo. Connect them with their loved ones but more importantly that the loved ones will know that they’re doing good back here at the VA,” Will said.

Staff at the VA are taking a lot of precautions to keep the Veterans safe from PPE to checkpoints. Wierenga can’t wait for the pandemic to pass but has these words of advice for anyone listening.

“They’ve got a tough time, road to go through. Every prayer I say, they’re included,” Wierenga said.

“I say them a lot. I say them a lot you betcha,” Wierenga said.

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is also staying connected with Veterans outside of the hospital through “LIVE” sessions on its Facebook page. It will be hosting an interactive chair yoga activity this week.