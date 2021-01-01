Staff at Pipestone County Medical Center start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) – Healthcare workers have been some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at a southwest Minnesota hospital are some of the latest to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Staff at Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera started receiving their vaccinations for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Kayla Thooft who is a pharmacist and Jackie Anderson who is a family practice physician were among some of the roughly 80 people who got their vaccine on Monday.

“We do plan on having vaccination clinics and so we did one on Monday and then our next one will be on the 7th of January and we are hoping for about another 80 people,” pharmacist, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Kayla Thooft said.

Anderson says while this is a step forward, it’s still necessary to do your part to reduce the spread.

“Just because I am vaccinated doesn’t mean that all the people around me are protected, so until we have a level of protection in the entire community we still have to do our part by limiting the spread and so for me that still means I need to wear a mask because I could be a carrier and be spreading it to somebody who may not have gotten the vaccine yet,” family practice physician, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Jackie Anderson said.

She adds that it’s important to make sure all regions are included in the distribution of the vaccine.

“You see this very high positivity rate even in a small rural community, it’s just as important that we do everything that we can to protect even our rural communities because so many of our community are what we would call essential workers,” Anderson said.

“On Monday night it was kind of like this big brick of relief, like there is some hope in the future, we’re right at the New Year, there’s hope for the New Year, there is hope that we are fighting against the virus and seeing that hope in everybody’s face on Monday was just relieving,” Thooft said.

Anderson says in about three weeks she will receive her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.