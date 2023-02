SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city attorney of Sioux Falls will join Dakota State University’s cyber research initiative.

Stacy Kooistra will become the COO for the DSU Applied Research Corporation. It is responsible for operating the Applied Research Lab which will expand into Sioux Falls in 2025.

The new facility will be able to house about 400 researchers to support national security and establish South Dakota as a cyber state.