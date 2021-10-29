Stabbing victims’ condition updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have released new information on the stabbings that led up to an officer-involved shooting yesterday morning.

Police responded to a call at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Thursday morning for three stabbing victims — a 6-year-old boy, 33-year-old woman and 70-year-old man. They each had critical wounds from a large knife, police say.

That led authorities to a suspect in a house near 13th Street and Garfield Avenue in central Sioux Falls. The suspect was 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer, Jr.

The police department and SWAT team attempted negotiations with him for over an hour. When Dwyer ran towards police officers with a weapon, officers shot and killed him. The officer involved shooting has been turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigations.

“We’re very confident with the actions taken by the officers; we’re comfortable with DCI fully investigating this. And we want the most transparent, clear investigation so that way that paints a picture for what happened that day. It was not a good day for anyone involved. It’s a tragic situation,” Police Chief John Thum said.

Authorities say the six year old stabbing victim is now able to walk around and talk. The 33 year old is able to walk as well, but is still in critical condition. And the 70 year old is still in a life threatening situation. We’ll have more on this investigation tonight on KELOLAND News.