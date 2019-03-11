Stabbing Victim's Name Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Police released new details about Sunday's stabbing on Monday.

The stabbing took place around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say 40-year-old Christopher Adams, of Sioux Falls, allegedly stabbed Ronnie Baker, age 38, twice in the chest. Adams and Baker were drinking for several hours before getting into a fight that led to the stabbing.

Family members of Adams were at the home when the stabbing took place. They went to a neighbor's house and contacted authorities. He was caught by police a few blocks away.

Adams is being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. His bond has been set at $1 million.

