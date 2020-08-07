Stabbing suspect arrested by Oglala Sioux Tribal officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been an arrest in a homicide investigation in Rapid City.

Officers of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety arrested 29-year-old Barry Allman of Box Elder. He faces a warrant for First Degree Murder in connection with a stabbing Thursday morning along the 1700 block of North 7th Street.

Authorities also arrested 41-year-old Thalia Rice for Accessory to First Degree Murder. Investigators say she drove Allen away from the scene of the homicide.

Police have not identified the victim.