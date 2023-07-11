SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have new information regarding the stabbing in central Sioux Falls last night.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of North Dakota Avenue and West Brookings Street around 9 p.m., for a reported stabbing.

Officers were later called to the area of 8th and Spring for the first stabbing victim, a 39-year-old from Sioux Falls.

They found the second, a 27-year-old sometime later.

Authorities have determined the two scenes are related.

Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.