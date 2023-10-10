SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people struggling with everyday needs is opening a second location in Sioux Falls.

Crews broke ground Tuesday on the new St. Vincent de Paul thrift store near 41st Street and Tea-Ellis Road.

The Society has been serving the community for over 5-decades and identified a growing need on the western side of the city.

“We work with elderly, we work with young families, we work with single parents so anyone, anyone who needs help,” said Cathy Crisp with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The great part of this community is they reach back, they do help, they do go above and beyond to give back to people in need. And this organization and what they are doing here is an example of that,” said city council member Marshall Selberg.

Along with the thrift store, the 25-thousand-square-foot building will also house a training center and a warehouse, allowing the organization to accept more donations and help more people.

The current thrift store is located near Cliff and 6th Street.