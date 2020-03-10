Closings & Delays
Faith School District

St. Paul schools shut as teachers strike amid contract talks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota_655675530621

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools are going on strike Tuesday, after last-minute efforts to reach a contract agreement failed.

The school district and the union that represents teachers negotiated for six straight days and talked into the night Monday in an effort to avert a strike, but the union said there was no significant movement on bigger issues. The union is seeking additional resources for mental health, multilingual and special education.

District officials asked Monday that the negotiations go to arbitration, but the union wasn’t interested.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests