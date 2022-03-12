SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, it’s the event people have been waiting two years for it to return. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for March 19th along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

The beloved event was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. Organizers say they are excited to bring it back for 2022.

The events will kick off with the painting of the shamrock at 11 a.m. in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Store. The parade then starts at 11 a.m.

Also making a comeback in 2022 is the SME Women in Business event. For the last two years, organizers have held virtual events, but this year it will be back in person.

The event honors local women who are leaving their mark on the business world while also mentoring other women who want to get into the business industry. This year’s featured speaker is Cheryl Strayed, who is a New York Times bestselling author.

The SME Women in Business event is scheduled for March 22nd from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The 2022 legislative session is wrapping up in Pierre. In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with several of our reporters about the bills they’ve been covering the last few months and how they impact you.