SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls saw the return of a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this afternoon.

Phillips Avenue was packed on both sides as people gathered to see the floats, cars and performers make their way down the street.

It was clear that people were excited to have the parade happening. Here’s what one attendee had to say.

“We got the St. Patrick’s Day parade we have what looks like of people are in positive vibes and spirits, it’s a good time to be in downtown Sioux Falls,” said Shaun Vanderloo, attendee.

Downtown Sioux Falls saw an infusion of the color green and Irish music today. Many lined the sunny streets of downtown Sioux Falls for the 42nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“The weather’s perfect for this today, it’s so good to be back outside and with people again,” parade attendee Ashley Lindquist said.

Looking up and down Phillips Avenue, the dominant color was green as participants and attendees sported their holiday best.

“Dressing up is my favorite part, I’ve been a leprechaun several times, I’m a little more subdued this year but still, going all out, it’s a good time,” attendee Jeremiah Donahoe said.

After no parade for the last two years, there was an excitement to celebrate with the community.

“It’s just friends and family and just seeing everybody get together it’s just a good time for Sioux Falls,” Shaun Vanderloo said.

“The parade really drew so many more people in, and I mean they threw out anything and everything, I got chapstick in my pocket, candy, I got a hat, I have it all,” attendee Lindsey Morris said.

From superheroes and princesses to cars and dancing, this parade covered a lot of bases. But, of course, there was one underlying theme.

“HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!!

If you missed the parade, you can watch a recording of it here.