St. Patrick’s Day parade planning underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who are Irish and Irish-at-heart can look forward to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Sioux Falls returning in 2022.

Plans are underway for the Saturday, March 19 event. The parade was cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

The traditional painting of the shamrock will take place at 11 a.m. CT on March 19 in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts at 219 S. Phillips Avenue. The street will be closed to traffic at 10:45 a.m. between 10th and 11th Streets on that day, according to a news release.

This year’s parade starts at 2 p.m. CT and will be the 42nd in Sioux Falls. The late Msgr. James Michael Doyle, who was the 1999 grand marshal and a long-time supporter of the parade and the Irish community in Sioux Falls, will be honored.

The grand marshal will be selected by members of the Extravaganza Committee.

Anyone can participate in the parade as long as they are registered or part of a registered group and wearing an official St. Patrick’s parade button, which costs $3.

Registration for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is available now online.