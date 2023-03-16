SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls will go green this weekend.

The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll down Phillips Avenue Saturday afternoon.

It’s almost time to clown around in downtown Sioux Falls.

The El Riad Shrine clowns will continue their tradition of making people smile in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It’s really cool. The big thing is there’s so many people, and people love clowns. There’s some people that don’t, but we’re just a bunch of dads out there trying to have a good time with dad jokes and dad fun,” Parade participant Paul Buriak said.

The parade is a family tradition for the Murphys.

Dick Murphy says his family has been a part of the longtime parade every year.

“The float is definitely one that we will put together on Friday (laughs). Actually, we’re going to use the same float we had last year, which will be fun because as our family gathers to put it together that’s always the part of the fun of this time of year is gathering our family around us,” Parade participant Dick Murphy said.

While spectators along the route will want to bundle up this year, the parade is a welcome reminder of what’s to come.

“To us, it’s like the beginning of spring. It’s the first thing the city does in the spring and it’s like, ‘Alright, here we come, summer,'” Buriak said.

It’s a heartwarming thought for a chilly day.

There are about 60 registrants for the parade.

The Parade starts at 2:00 at Phillips Avenue and 13th Street and ends at 5th Street.

If you don’t feel like braving the weather or the crowd, you’ll be able to watch the parade live on KELOLAND.com.