SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Sioux Falls will be full of green on Saturday afternoon. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after two years.

Celebrations began at 11 a.m. CT with the traditional painting of the shamrock at Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts. Miss Shamrock, 16-year-old Kyra McIntyre of Tea, will be in attendance.

Phillips Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets and along the parade route will close at 10:45 a.m. CT.

The parade itself begins at 2 p.m. CT starting at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue and ending at 5th Street. The Vanguard Squadron, an ethanol-powered airplane stunt team, will perform at the start of the parade, weather permitting.

KELOLAND News will livestream the parade; look for that in this story Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.