St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a Sioux Falls tradition and this year it has more meaning because of the pandemic.

Wednesday people gathered on Phillips Avenue to paint a huge shamrock in the streets. The artists – who wore green masks – included Mayor Paul TenHaken. Most years the painting kicks off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. This year the mayor says it kicks off much more than that.

“I think this summer is going to be an incredible year for downtown Sioux Falls. And people this place is going to be absolutely on fire, I know this because it was this past weekend, because people are ready to get out and there ready to have fun. And so despite us having to be indoors and no parade… new chapter for our city… a lot to be optimistic about,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The celebration continues tonight when the Arc of Dreams and Falls Park will be lit up green for the holiday.