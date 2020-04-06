St. Michael Elementary celebrating the start of Holy Week in a unique way

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, Rev. Steven Paulikas decorates an altar with palm fronds for Palm Sunday, which will be commemorated virtually this year, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The global coronavirus pandemic is upending the season’s major religious holidays, forcing leaders and practitioners across faiths to improvise. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)

Monday night St. Michael Elementary is holding a Palm Monday Parade in the schools parking lot to celebrate the start of Holy Week.

St. Michael Elementary teachers and staff are spread out along the sidewalk in front of the school with signs while waving palms.

Students and their families will come in their decorated vehicles to drive through the pickup lane of the parking lot where teachers and staff will be lined up to greet them.

Deacon John will also be present to give students and their families a special blessing as they drive by. The goal of the event is to celebrate Holy Week and help keep the spiritual well-being of students and their families afloat during these difficult times.