St. Joseph’s Indian School Thrift Store provides support across KELOLAND

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — St. Joseph’s Indian School Thrift Store has been providing outreach support to several South Dakota communities for over 20 years.

The program visits communities including Eagle Butte, Wanblee, Okreek, Fort Thompson, Martin, Kyle, Allen, Mission and Potato Creek. They say the program typically visits the communities three to four times each year.

Thrift Store support Robin His Law coordinates the donations, boxes over 400 items and loads a full trailer to make the journey across the state.

Courtesy St. Joseph’s Indian School

His Law says she has taken several trips across the state to provide clothing items, household goods, toys and toiletries. But she says one memory still makes her heart smile.

“One little boy, no older than 2, in just a diaper, wanted to help us unload the trailer, so we quickly found something light for him to carry. At the end, he sat down and opened the box and found a red shirt (a wee bit small) and put it on to show it off. This little boy was beaming from ear to ear,” His Law said.

St. Joseph’s Indian School Thrift Store says they feel that sharing gifts with outreach communities is important to areas with limited access to shopping centers.

Donations including clothing, bedding, toiletries, school supplies, toys and kitchenware are always needed by families across South Dakota. Items can be dropped of at the St. Joseph’s Indian School Thrift Store dropbox location at the school or any donation areas in the communities.

More information can be found here.