RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Next week, work will stop for the season on the St. Joseph Street road construction project in Rapid City.

Crews will resume construction in the spring.

Starting November 9th, traffic restrictions will be removed and all travel lanes will be open.

The contractor will focus on completing phase one of the project.

Phase two will include the completion of repairs on the other side of St. Joseph Street.

The entire project is expected to be done by the end of May before Summer Nights events begin.