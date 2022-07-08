SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A St. Francis man is headed to federal prison for murder.

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Isaiah Young to 40 years behind bars on Thursday. It’s a case we’ve been following for more than a year.

Early in the morning on January 24, 2021, Young climbed through a window to get into a home. He claims he was planning to steal a TV or DVD player.

Instead, he attacked two people with a hammer and a knife.

One of the victims – Finale Night Shield – died of her injuries. A cousin spoke with KELOLAND News following her death, because she wants people to remember Night Shield for her kindness.