ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Francis man for first degree murder.
35-year-old Irwin Sharpfish, Junior is accused of killing Brian Baird with a hammer on October 9th.
by: Cindy Bahe
