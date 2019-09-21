St. Francis House, Wells Fargo collaborate on financial education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls provides transitional housing to its guests, and it also has a new building going up. On Friday guests had a chance to build their own financial futures when Wells Fargo employees provided financial education for them; this comes in addition to a recent $150,000 dollar gift to the St. Francis House’s campaign for their new building.

Scott Schultz is a guest at the St. Francis House. He works as a carpenter, and on Friday he took in the presentation on finance.

“It’s always good to be able to save money, in case you do have an emergency or something like that … it’s good to think you’re not left out in the dark,” Schultz said. “I know people that are always a little bit short.”

Friday’s class is Wells Fargo’s first one at the St. Francis House.

“In addition to our foundation providing some funding for the beautiful new facility that they’re in their process of completing, it’s really important that we do step into that problem-solving space, and providing financial education is the first piece in that helping the group here achieve that self-sufficiency,” said Natasha Smith, community relations consultant with Wells Fargo.

For Schultz, the most important thing that he learned here is availability.

“That you can stop in any time you know and talk to a bank, just find out maybe what kind of goals you should have,” Schultz said.

Future collaborations between the St. Francis House and Wells Fargo are on the way.

“We would really like to continue to work with them in that volunteerism capacity,” Smith said. “Going beyond the kitchen, we’ve done that in the past. we’ve had groups of volunteers come out to serve, we really wanted to get into that problem-solving space, and I think offering the financial education is a good step in that direction.”

You can find the St. Francis House on Facebook and Twitter.