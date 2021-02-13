St. Francis House welcomes back volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Saint Francis House in Sioux Falls began welcoming volunteers into the house once again on Saturday.

They had stopped during the height of the pandemic to keep everybody safe. Saturday, one of the first groups of volunteers back in the Saint Francis House was students from Recreational Services at Augustana University.

“They are putting together the fun things that we do for our guests on holidays. So, Saint Patrick’s Day and, tomorrow, Valentine’s Day. And so, if we didn’t have this, this would take staff time because we are still committed to make sure that our guests have these fun treats on the holidays,” Julie Becker, executive director of the St. Francis House said.

The 12 Augustana students also helped serve today’s lunch.

“You really see the impact first-hand here. You have other service projects where you don’t really get to see the first-hand impact and you come in here and see all the people and just all the staff and you really see how warm and thankful they all are. So, it’s just a really, really fun experience and it’s really good for all of us too just to kind of bond and get to know each other too,” Augustana student Cole Tessendorf said.