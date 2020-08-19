St. Francis House welcomes back volunteers, shows safety precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people want to help out in times of need. During the first part of the pandemic, however, several non-profits had to say no. One of those was the St. Francis House. It stopped taking volunteers early on in the spring. Now they’re back and ready to do what they love.

Kathy Anderson may be the one in the kitchen, helping cook a meal for St. Francis House guests, but she says she’s the one who gets nourished.

“You feel like you’re doing something that’s needed,” Anderson said.

For about 30 years, Kathy Anderson has been volunteering here and at many other non-profits. That all changed when COVID-19 hit. The facility had to stop taking volunteers due to safety precautions.

“They closed the doors and we really missed that, but we certainly understood why,” Anderson said.

Since welcoming back volunteers last month, executive director Julie Becker says about 90-percent of them, including Anderson, have returned.

“We’ve always loved our volunteers, but boy, not having them here, it wasn’t just the work they helped us serving meals, it was their stories, it was their smiles, it was uplifting to our guests,” Becker said.

There are some changes. St. Francis House takes volunteer temperatures before they’re allowed in the building, and screens them with health questions. They must wear masks while working, and staff deep cleans the building at least twice a day. Right now, it’s only taking volunteers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We’ve had some people who want to come in and do big group things. Right now, we’re saying why don’t we bring that to you. Why don’t we bring the projects to your place,” Becker said.

As for Anderson, she tries to be responsible to keep herself safe.

“I don’t want to give it to anyone else either,” Anderson said.

The only pot-stirring she wants to do is here in the kitchen, to help the guests who are glad to see her again.

“And the people there are so appreciative. They always say thank you,” Anderson said.

Anderson also volunteers at The Banquet. She says that facility is in need of more volunteers to help with to-go meals.