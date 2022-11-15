SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Francis House employees, guests, and community members will once again hit the pavement with a purpose.

This Saturday is the 6th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes.

“The event is for us to bring awareness and to advocate for those that are hungry and those that are homeless,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The event starts here at the homeless memorial in downtown Sioux Falls along the Big Sioux River.

A service will honor 53 people who died in Minnehaha County this year. The lives lost include people who were homeless, people who were once homeless, and advocates.

“And then we begin the walk up to the St. Francis House which is a mile carrying a backpack with 15 pounds of non-perishable items,” Becker said.

The items, such as hairbrushes and deodorant, will be shared with other agencies in town that serve people in need.

St Francis House employee Mary Jane Weber will be among the group of walkers this year.

“I like helping people out,” Weber said.

“This walk will take approximately 20-25 minutes of someone’s time to have a short glimpse of what it is like to walk a mile in a homeless person’s shoes,” Becker said.

Pre-registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial.

The event gets underway at 11:00 a.m.