St. Francis House to host annual fundraising event next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We are just a week away from one Sioux Falls organization’s annual fundraising event.

‘Moving people from homelessness to hope.’ That’s the mission of the St. Francis House.

Next Monday, the organization will be hosting its 18th annual Dinner and Auction to help support that mission.

“We just think it’s a great time for people to come back and let’s focus on the positives, we all have so much negative going on in our world, this is a great time to celebrate the successes of people,” executive director, Julie Becker said.

All the money raised throughout the event will go towards helping cover the costs of the operations at the St. Francis House.

“We can raise funds to help our guests to be successful,” Becker said.

Due to the pandemic, last year the event was held in a hybrid way- you could watch online or join in person.

That will be the case again this year.

“People will be live and people will be virtually, so it’s a hybrid event, and it’s right on regular time, so you could be sitting at home and you’re going to feel like you’re actually at the event because you are able to participate in the live auction and watching the whole program,” Becker said.

An event to support and celebrate the St. Francis House.

“We just want people to come and just hear about the successes and all the wonderful things our guests did this past year especially during a pandemic,” Becker said.

Bidding on some of the silent auction items already started on July 19th. Once you’re registered you can bid on those items. The event is Monday, July 26th. Doors open at 5:30 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.