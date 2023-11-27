SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Francis House guest Todd Hastings is ready for winter, thanks to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

“Brand new coat, nice and warm, fits me good,” Hastings said.

Many others are feeling the warmth too.

Nearly 1,000 coats have been handed out so far this season.

“That also means 1,000 hats, 1,000 sets of mittens or gloves, and 1,000 scarves,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

Part of Keep KELOLAND Warm drive has wrapped up for the year. Lewis stopped collecting coats for the season last week. Montgomery’s dropped off the last shipment of coats at the St. Francis House this week.

But with the worst of wintry weather still ahead of us, more donations of coats and winter accessories will be needed.

“We do not, need nor want anyone to be going into an emergency room with frostbite or having someone pass away because they froze to death,” Becker said.

You can keep dropping off your new or gently used donations at the St. Francis House any day of the week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Sioux Falls non-profit will accept them until April or until it warms up for the year.

The St. Francis House works with other agencies to get the donations to people in need.

“It makes them feel good, like somebody cares,” Hastings said.

Hats and gloves are in highest demand right now, though coats and other winter gear are also still needed.