SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Christmas came early at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t Santa who brought the gifts.

“This had to have been around a 9,000 thousand dollar gift to the St. Francis House,” said Julie Becker, Ex. Director.

Executive Director Julie Becker says they received over 20 Amazon boxes full of items that were returned to the online retailer.

“It was fun opening the boxes, it was like Christmas, you didn’t know what was in it, and it was all random stuff,” Becker said.

These boxes were filled with everything from electronics, toys, and clothing items, to medicine, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

“This is all brand new stuff, our guests get used stuff all year round and they are so grateful because many times they come with nothing. But when we have brand new stuff that no one else has used or worn, it’s quite special,” Becker said.

Out of the $9,000 worth of donations given to the St. Francis House, 4 to 5 thousand of that was food items.

“Some of the things we’ve gotten from Amazon, inclusive of dry goods, canned goods and drink mixes to make for our guests,” Nicole Malcom, Volunteer Coordinator.

Malcom says this donation will be used to make meals for their 100 guests.

“Sometimes it’s gonna be spaghetti we serve for them, or tacos, chili. When it’s cold out having those soups they can turn around and use to warm up,” Malcom says.

Becker says a donation like this makes a world of difference for the organization.

“For them to do this- for not only St. Francis House but for other agencies- really shows that they want to be a part of the community and give back,” Becker said.

St. Francis House will be hosting their 6th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event this Saturday. You can find more information about that and volunteer opportunities here.