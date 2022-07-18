SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people transition from homelessness to hope received a donation that will help make sure they continue that mission.

Today the St. Francis House was given a check for $10,000 from State Farm Insurance. $5,000 will go towards being able to feed guests staying there while the other $5,000 will go to guests’ needs.

“For example, we had a guest last week who had just got a job and immediately needed clothes because he’s working in the food industry, so he needed a pair of non-slip shoes, and black pants to be able to work, so we were able to tap into those funds to help him get those necessary items that he needs so that he can go to work and do his job,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

Each year, the St. Francis House helps support about 450 to 550 people.