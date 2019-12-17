St. Francis House moving into new building this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s move-in week for staff and guests at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls.

The organization that moves people from homelessness to hope is moving to a brand new facility. Donated office furniture is being carried in today. Wardrobes and beds will be dropped of over the next two days and guests move in on Friday. Executive Director Julie Becker says they’ll be holding open houses for the public and giving tours of the new building in January.

“There will be unique pieces throughout the inside of this building. So we encourage people to come to our open houses so they can see parts from the main shelter such as the stained glass windows. Different little things to carry that legacy into the St. Francis House,” Becker said.

Phase two of construction will begin soon and will bring with it an additional 60 beds for guests. Becker says the St. Francis House will be holding open houses and tours this January for people wanting to get a look at the new facility.