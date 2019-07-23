St. Francis House hits fundraising goal of $5.5 million

On Monday the St. Francis House held its annual dinner and auction in Sioux Falls, where the theme of the night was construction. The St. Francis House is a transitional home, and it’s going through its own transition now, too. A new facility is under construction, one that will be able to house even more guests.

Allisha Hanson and her daughter Presley used to be guests at the St. Francis House. Now, Allisha works there. She says the facility is more than a place to stay.

“It not only provides them a sober living environment, but it provides them people that care about them,” Allisha Hanson said.

People, she says, who won’t quit on guests.

“So many of our guests, their families don’t know how to help them anymore, or maybe they don’t have family members that they can rely on, so we provide that support but it’s also tough love, and no matter what, we’re always going to be there.” Allisha Hanson said.

Dan Santella: What do you think it does for people, the guests at St. Francis House?

“It makes them feel like they finally have a home to stay at,” Presley Hanson said.

Tony Hebrink is also a former guest at the St. Francis House.

“At a time in my life where I had found myself homeless due to my inability to manage my own life and my finances, relationships, that sort of thing, I found myself homeless, and the St. Francis House was there for me,” Hebrink said.

He says the St. Francis House is wonderful- but it’s a two-way street.

“St. Francis House is a great place for anyone willing to take the help that they’ll give,” Hebrink said. “Anyone willing to do whatever they have to do to make a change in their life, to live differently.”

On Monday the St. Francis House hit its $5.5 million fundraising goal for its new facility. Additionally, Hebrink was recognized with the organization’s Instrument of Hope award.