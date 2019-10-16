St. Francis House guests help sort coats for Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s almost time to hand out winter coats to the community.



The first Keep KELOLAND Warm distribution of the year is Thursday, October 17th.



But before we set up shop at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls, the coats need to be sorted.

Roberta Zens has her work cut out for her.



She’s helping sort through the donated items in a mountain of bags.



“I can’t believe all the nice coats people donated. I mean there’s some very nice coats here,” St. Francis House Guest Roberta Zens said.

One of the coats will be hers this winter.



Zens and five other St. Francis House Guests stepped up to volunteer Wednesday along with people from KELOLAND Media Group, Lewis, and Montgomery’s.



“Sorting of the coats is one of the most labor intensive things we do with Keep KELOLAND Warm. Having the volunteers like the folks from the St. Francis House helping us out is very appreciated,” KELOLAND Media Group Director of Marketing and Creative Services Paul Farmer said.



We’re not just sorting through coats of all different sizes.



There’s also plenty of winter gear such as scarves and gloves to go through.



“I feel like I’m doing something and helping people out. Positive activity,” St. Francis House Guest Nate Ostermeier said.



“It’s a good cause. There’s a lot of people who need coats. It gets cold in South Dakota,” Zens said.



That’s why she’s helping keep KELOLAND warm.



If you’re in need of a coat you can come to the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Meanwhile, we’re still collecting new or gently used winter coats and apparel. You can donate at most Sioux Falls Lewis locations.



