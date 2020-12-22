St. Francis House guests and staff continue to be thankful for new home one year later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The St. Francis House is a place where people in the community move from homelessness to hope. It has now been one year since the organization has moved into its new home.

A year ago, guests were moving into the new St. Francis House. Now this year, guests including Nakia Lay are still enjoying their new space.

“I have so much more room,” guest, Nakia Lay said.

While she is grateful for this new home, she also remembers what the old building was like.

“When I walked inside you could tell it was aged, there were cracks on the stairs and the walls,” Lay said.

Julie Becker, who is the executive director of the St. Francis House, says she’s received positive feedback from guests.

“We’ve had guests that have come to stay in our new home that lived in our old home previously, many of them are in awe of how beautiful it is,” executive director, Julie Becker said.

The new facility provides additional space for guests and staff, which Becker says has been beneficial due to the pandemic.

“I don’t think we would have survived as an agency during this pandemic because of the fact that we wouldn’t have been able to social distance, we wouldn’t have been able to take people in and then if we don’t have the people to serve and keep them safe and healthy then my staff would have had to go find different jobs, and then there would be no St. Francis House,” Becker said.

And now a year later, everyone is still thankful.

“We are so grateful, thankful, and truly blessed to be in our new home and that’s not just the guests but my staff as well, we are just so blessed,” Becker said.

“I’m glad that there’s a place like this that I can be safe, get my life together, and restart,” Lay said.

This new building will bring new beginnings for many years to come.

Becker says they haven’t had a ribbon-cutting just yet due to the pandemic. They want to wait until there is a time when everyone will be able to gather safely since the community gives so much support to the St. Francis House.