St. Francis House gives out Easter baskets to kids for the holiday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Easter Sunday, the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls reached out with a familiar symbol of the holiday.

“Each year, we work very closely with Citibank and other businesses such as Spartan Nash to give Easter Baskets to kids in the community,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said. “Last year was a little bit different because of the pandemic, but this year we just said, you know, we’ve got to move forward with our traditions and get back to the way it used to be, so we reached to those entities and they donated.”

They received more than 400 donated Easter baskets. These went to St. Francis House guests as well as other local nonprofits including The Boys and Girls Club, The Banquet, Children’s Inn and Volunteers of America. Around 50 extra baskets were left on their front sidewalk Sunday for families to take.

“Seeing all the additional baskets coming in, and it does no good for them to sit in storage for a year, so we had the guests help put them together, and now we have them lined up here on the sidewalk for children to come and get an Easter basket,” Becker said.

Most of the baskets were assembled and donated by employees of Citibank.

“We had stuff that was mailed to us. And then when I put it out on social media, we just got an outpour. And you can see here, we have a full line of baskets that were extra,” Becker said.

Third-grader Anahí López and her family stopped to get a basket.

“It’s good to share with the community and celebrate the Easter holiday,” Anahí said.

And she already has plans for her basket.

Schmidt: What are you going to do with it?

Anahí: Probably eat it all.

This is the fourth year the St. Francis House has given away Easter baskets.