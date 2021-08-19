St. Francis House officially celebrates opening of new facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House celebrated a special ribbon cutting today.

“We are cutting this ribbon today because of all of you giving all of your gifts and support and time and talents to us, so thank you,” said St. Francis House CEO Julie Becker.

The new St. Francis House facility has been up and running for some time, but with COVID restrictions. CEO Julie Becker decided to wait with the ribbon cutting, until everyone could be there, including a very special guest.

“For Tanner to make the time to come today, as much as I’m happy to see all of you, this is what makes my day is when a past guest comes to be a part of this day,” said Beck.

Tanner was a former guest of the St. Francis House.

The St. Francis House requires guests to pay their debts and then helps them save money for a down payment on a place of their own.