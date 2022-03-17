SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The St. Francis House is celebrating a major milestone.

For 35 years the St. Francis House has been helping people transition from homelessness to hope.

The organization opened its doors in 1987, thanks to Bishop Paul Dudley and Reverend David Holm.

“The Diocese of Sioux Falls graciously gave the old convent that the sisters,” executive director of the St. Francis House, Julie Becker said. “Bishop Dudley gave that building at 1301 East Austin for the St. Francis House to use, and then Reverend Holm at First Lutheran Church, they gave the first six months of operating expenses.”

Becker says the St. Francis House started as an emergency shelter and now provides transitional housing.

“We’re doing workforce development with our guests, our guests are all working, many of them have a full-time job and a part-time job as well, they’re paying their debts back to society, we are just over $1.6 million dollars in debt that has been paid off by our guests in the last six years,” Becker said.

In 2019, guests and staff moved into a new building. The new building allowed them to increase the number of people they can help.

“This building here has the capacity to house 145 single individuals, and so our single beds have increased dramatically, the other part, if you look back in 1987, they did not provide any family housing,” Becker said.

Volunteers also play a role in the success of the St. Francis House. Michael Gross has been volunteering for about 7 years.

“When we give them hope, and a place to feel safe, they don’t need to do the desperate measures, they’re able to build themselves up,” volunteer, Michael Gross said.

Becker says for the future, they plan to continue working together with other agencies to be able to serve the community.

“We are blessed we are in this beautiful, new home, that we can continue providing services, and our guests know this is a safe home for them to begin rebuilding their lives,” Becker said.

Becker says they are also able to hold classes for guests, such as teaching financial literacy. She says they also are looking at offering GED classes in the future.