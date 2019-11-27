St. Cloud man arrested on charges child porn and solicitation of a minor

A 24 year old St. Cloud, Minnesota man is being held in the Minnehaha County jail tonight on $25 thousand dollars cash bond.

Authorities say Nathan Grondahl planned to meet up and have sex with a 13 year old girl from South Dakota who he met online.

Grondahl is facing numerous charges, including solicitation of a minor and child pornography.

Authorities say they received information from a School Resource Officer last Friday that Grondahl had been chatting with a 13 year old girl online and was planning to meet up her at this park in Hartford.

“Through those interviews, it was determined that Nathan was going to travel here from Minnesota to Hartford to have a sexual relationship with this juvenile female,” Minnehaha County Deputy Sheriff Captain Josh Phillips said.

Authorities were able to get a make and model of the vehicle Grondahl would be driving.

Detectives and the DCI surrounded the park in unmarked vehicles waiting for Grondahl to show up.

When he did, they arrested him without incident.

“The juvenile female was safe, she was not in the area so we are thankful for that and the quick action by all involved,” Phillips said.

While the girl is safe, authorities say it’s cases like these that are good reminders for parents to talk with their children about internet safety.

“Being involved with your children and going through, you know, either iPads, Xbox, PlayStation either those things that they can communicate with others,” Phillips said.

According to court papers, Grondahl is also accused of sending explicit pictures to the girl.

Phillips says authorities in St. Cloud are also conducting their own investigation and that additional charges are pending.