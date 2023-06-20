BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Huset’s Speedway High Bank Nationals has transformed into more than just four nights of racing.

The richest prize in sprint car history is up for grabs this week at Huset’s Speedway, but some of the sport’s top drivers are spending the day on the golf course.

“We’ve got 25 teams and I think we’re going to have about a dozen of the drivers that are participating this week out here,” High Bank Classic co-chairman Lanny Auringer said.

The High Bank Classic is a fundraiser benefiting the Pink Ladies. Auringer says they started planning the event less than a month ago, but still hope to raise between $5,000 and $7,000.

“Most people probably know the Pink Ladies as a dart league in the area and they typically raise funds for cancer patients and cancer patients’ families, so it’s a great, great cause,” Auringer said.

“Our chapter is out of Corson out of Bottoms Up and since March of 2014, we have given out $350,000 to local people battling cancer. It all stays within a 45-mile radius,” Bottoms Up Pink Ladies president Jennifer Luitjens said.

Jennifer Luitjens is president of Bottoms Up Pink Ladies and says recipients of their funds range in age from 16 days to 83 years old.

“We have had people who have come up to us and said I can pay my electric bill now, I can buy groceries,” Luitjens said. “We don’t tell them what they can do with the money, we just hope that it gives them a little bit of relief even if it’s just for a moment,” Luitjens added.

And it’s why Huset’s Speedway scrambled to make the event a reality.

“Corson is part of Brandon, Pink Ladies are part of Corson and we just wanted to make it a community thing,” Auringer said.

“If it turns out to where it is an annual event and it goes back to the Pink Ladies every year, we’ll just take it and we’ll run with it,” Luitjens said.

Following today’s golf tournament, Huset’s Speedway is hosting a free hog roast starting at 6:00 p.m. in the pit area.