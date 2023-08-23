JACKSON, Minn. (KELO) — Tim Kaeding calls California home, but the sprint car driver is a household name in the Midwest.

“As long as I’m having fun at a race track and goofing off, it makes it still enjoyable for everybody,” Spring car driver Tim Kaeding.

But things took a much more serious turn last week at the Jackson Motorplex.

A crash sent two cars tumbling.

One catapulted over the wall.

Kaeding’s car appeared to flip and fly even higher, eventually landing back on the track.

“You couldn’t do anything. You’re pretty much along for the ride. You’re wishing there was a parachute or something to slow you down inside the car or slow the car down,” Kaeding said.

Both drivers walked away from the crash.

While drivers accept the inherent dangers of the sport, a first responder says safety features in cars have improved over the years.

“For that crash that he had, back in the olden day, he might not have walked away from that. Today he walked away because of the great safety equipment that’s provided out there for drivers,” Med-star Rescue owner Jay Masur said.

Now Kaeding is at Lunstra Motorsports in Brandon as his crew builds a new car.

He hopes to race this weekend with the World of Outlaws in North Dakota.

“I’m going to give myself until Thursday, make sure everything’s copacetic with me, just make sure my head’s in the right spot, and make sure we can keep the Lunstra Motorsports #3 car running up front and show these guys old guys can still do this stuff,” Kaeding said.

With racing still running through his blood, there’s a good chance he’ll have more stories from the track to tell.

Kaeding hopes to be back at Huset’s this Sunday for the season championship night.