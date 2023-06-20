SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –If you feel like we’ve skipped over spring this year and just leaped into summer, you’re not alone. And while we’ve also skipped out on severe weather, the rest of that story has yet to be written.

The third week of June is traditionally one of the most active weeks of the year for severe weather in KELOLAND. But leading up to this week, we’ve been absent of the key ingredients to produce larger storms. However, the picture is about to change.

The clash of cold and warm air will be a player at times later this week. You’ll notice the below average temperatures to west, verses the above normal temperatures across eastern KELOLAND.

The jet stream, which helps deliver the necessary support for organized storms, is forecast to strengthen over KELOLAND the next few days to levels we haven’t seen in weeks.

We also see more starch in the atmosphere for storms. This map shows the storm available energy. Notice how the zone of instability grows and expands toward the weekend.

It’s even grabbed the attention of the Storm Prediction Center. They’ve issued a Day Five severe weather outlook for much of southeastern KELOLAND.

This all means we better brush up on our severe weather preparedness plans as we start picking up more chances for storms in the coming days.